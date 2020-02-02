Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,083 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 407.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of FL opened at $37.97 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

