Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

