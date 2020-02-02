Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Kirby worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

