Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Mylan worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mylan during the third quarter worth $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Mylan during the third quarter worth $55,384,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mylan by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 786,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of MYL opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

