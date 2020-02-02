Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

