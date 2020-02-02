Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of LivaNova worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $399,390 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.