Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.95 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in McKesson by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.70. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

