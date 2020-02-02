Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.14 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

