Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $239.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $6,043,454. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

