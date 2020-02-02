Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.