Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Trex worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

NYSE TREX opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $101.23.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

