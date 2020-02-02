Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.