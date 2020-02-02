Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 20,150 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Eldorado Resorts worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,388,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 662,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

