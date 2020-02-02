Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 67,769 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $99,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock worth $1,851,907. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

