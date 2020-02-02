Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 128,300 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

