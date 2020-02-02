Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $263,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $166,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

