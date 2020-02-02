Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 163,194 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 163,194 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

