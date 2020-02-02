Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,626 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of MSA Safety worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

