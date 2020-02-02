Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 270 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,057.96 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $832.62 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,139.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.