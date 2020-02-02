Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,211 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Brunswick worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.