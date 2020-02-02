Revain (R) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and BitFlip. Revain has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Mercatox, BitForex, C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kuna and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

