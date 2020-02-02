Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) & Integrated BioPharma (NASDAQ:INBP)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

7.8% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,214.68% -202.68% Integrated BioPharma 3.60% 123.52% 8.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Integrated BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ritter Pharmaceuticals and Integrated BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.87 million N/A N/A Integrated BioPharma $49.98 million 0.16 $1.69 million N/A N/A

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The company's product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.