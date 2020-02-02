Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.