Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0546 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012273 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, C2CX, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.