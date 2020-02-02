Rise Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Rise has a market capitalization of $228,938.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000668 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001475 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,923,908 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.