Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Tops $247,886.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a total market cap of $247,886.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

