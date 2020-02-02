Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 102,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,338,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.