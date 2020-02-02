Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $458.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

