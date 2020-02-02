Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $22,304,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Rollins stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

