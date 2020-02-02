RPC (NYSE:RES) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

RPC (NYSE:RES)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

RES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,814. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.