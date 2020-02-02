RPICoin (RPI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $25,112.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 924,786,490 coins and its circulating supply is 884,774,554 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

