RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

