RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,874.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8,892.06 or 0.93962476 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $183,874.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

