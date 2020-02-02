Rubies Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Rubies has a market cap of $65,936.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008454 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

