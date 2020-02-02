Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 210,503 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $56,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 378,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

