Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,789 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $159,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

