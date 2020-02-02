Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 535,899 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $53,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 149,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 482,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE DAL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.