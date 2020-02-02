Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 668,486 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $66,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 43,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.