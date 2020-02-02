Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Alliant Energy worth $51,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:LNT opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

