Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of McKesson worth $61,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in McKesson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

