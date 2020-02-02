Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 178,416 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Workday worth $51,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,986 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

