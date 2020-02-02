Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,827,137 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $58,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

