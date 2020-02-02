Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,676 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $65,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 216,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $210.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

