Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,826,676 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 448.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $52,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,353,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,016 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,276,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 405,738 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

