Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Everest Re Group worth $52,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $281.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

