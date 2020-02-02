Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of L3Harris worth $51,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of LHX opened at $221.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $151.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

