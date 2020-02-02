Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Corteva worth $57,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 668,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 273,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

