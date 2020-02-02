Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.24 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $320.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.40. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Nomura increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

