Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.69 Million Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Regency Centers worth $50,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE REG opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

