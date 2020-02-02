Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.26 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Evergy worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.